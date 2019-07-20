They now have two titles, joining DR Congo and Ivory Coast in the fifth place
14 countries have previously won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) since its inception in 1957.
The first team to win the AFCON was Egypt in 1957.
The North Africans giants are the most successful country in the anal of the competition. They have been crowned champions on seven occasions.
The North Africans won it in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010
This is followed by Cameroon with five titles: 1984, 1988, 2000 and 2002
Ghana are the third most successful country in the history of the AFCON: 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982.
The Black Stars were the first team to win it for keeps in 1978.
Below is the breakdown of the past winner of the continent’s showpiece:
1957 Egypt
1959 Egypt
1962 Ethiopia
1963 Ghana
1965 Ghana
1968 Congo (Kinshasa)
1970 Sudan
1972 Congo (Brazzaville)
1974 Zaire
1976 Morocco
1978 Ghana
1980 Nigeria
1982 Ghana
1984 Cameroon
1986 Egypt
1988 Cameroon
1990 Algeria
1992 Ivory Coast
1994 Nigeria
1996 South Africa
1998 Egypt
2000 Cameroon
2002 Cameroon
2004 Tunisia
2006 Egypt
2008 Egypt
2010 Egypt
2012 Zambia
2013 Nigeria
2015 Ivory Coast
2017 Cameroon
2019 Algeria
Countrywise list of winners
Egypt 7
Cameroon 5
Ghana 4
Nigeria 3
Congo (Kinshasa) 2 [includes Zaire]
Ivory Coast 2
Algeria 2
Congo (Brazzaville) 1
Ethiopia 1
Morocco 1
South Africa 1
Sudan 1
Tunisia 1
Zambia 1