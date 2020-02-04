Appiah was a member of the Black Stars squad that conquered the continent four decades ago in Libya, although he did not make a single appearance at the tournament due to injury.

The 59-year-old is currently promoting his recently launched autobiography, titled 'Leaders Don't Have To Yell'.

Recounting events during and after the 1982 AFCON, Appiah said J.J Rawlings, who was President at the time, promised the team big things, but failed to honour his promises.

According to him, all that the Black Stars received after winning the tournament was a Presidential salute.

“President Rawlings sent a telegram to commend the team and encouraged us to strive to win the final match,” Appiah said in the book.

He said the players were promised that “if we won the trophy, our children and their children would come and enjoy the reward that we are going to receive upon our return.”

Appiah said Rawlings later reneged on his promise, saying: “the nation was going through difficult times and there was not much that could be given to us [players] in terms of monetary reward. However, he offered us a salute in appreciation of our accomplishment.”

Appiah said the he and the other players were disappointed by the turn of events but couldn’t dare to question the military leader.

‘Leaders Don’t Have To Yell’ discusses the life, career and experiences of the 59-year-old as a player and as a coach.

The 400-page book is a leadership memoir in which Appiah shares his account of key events during his playing days and his two stints as coach of Ghana.