All you need to know about SuperPicks

SuperPicks is a platform powered by SuperSport & BetKing where everyone above the age of 18 can play games for free and win real money! The platform has two games for its 2022/2023 season including Predictor which requires users to pick the scores of six football matches every week, and Fantasy, an engaging game that gives users the chance to pick players and form a dream team for a specific match.

More games to play for free each week and win big for real

SuperPicks has two engaging games where fans can play and win without having to commit their money! Yes, it doesn’t require any investment to win real money.

The two games are:

Predictor – there is a GHS 100,000 jackpot prize available every week to the user who can predict all six match scores 100% correctly.

If no user in the round wins the jackpot prize, a guaranteed consolation prize will be paid to the user who gets the closest to getting all six scores correct. The Predictor consolation is GHS 5,000.

Fantasy – an engaging game where you need to select your dream team of 11 players. Although there is no jackpot prize concept, there is a guaranteed prize pool for every fantasy contest on the platform.

Thus, the SuperPicks platform offers sports fans an exciting way to compete with their community and win massive sums whilst doing it safely and experiencing the thrill of betting.

How do I register for SuperPicks?

While you can access SuperPicks via web, you can download the Android SuperPicks app directly from the Download App Page. Once you’re on Superpicks:

● Tap ‘Join’

● Enter your mobile number, a strong password and a few more details

● Tick the appropriate check boxes (once you’ve read them)

● Tap ‘Submit’

You’ll receive an OTP (one-time password) to verify your mobile number. Enter it, and let the games begin!

What’s more?

SuperPicks is for everybody, both sports enthusiast or not, and is very easy to play! The platform also has ‘How to play’ pages which will guide you through the process for each of our games. There will be Predictor rounds in most weeks throughout the soccer season, providing plenty of opportunities for you to aim for the jackpot!

Beyond the opportunity to win huge sums of money every week, SuperPicks is carefully designed with incentives and a great user experience that offers fast and low-friction journeys. The games are easy to play because of their simple and intuitive design.

It also provides room for game lovers to have additional games they can play without any financial investment. When users refer to a friend and their friend wins a jackpot, the referees will get a huge referral bonus of up to GHS 5,ooo.

So what are you waiting for? Sign up for SuperPicks & let the games begin!!!

Terms and Conditions apply, and you need to be 18+ to play!