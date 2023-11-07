‘This is beautiful’ – Comfort Yeboah warms hearts with post-match interview in Twi

Ampem Darkoa made a slow start to the game and were punished in the 14th minute when Najat Badri put the defending champions in front.

However, the Techiman-based side turned the game around in the second half, with Yeboah involved in both goals.

The young defender restored parity in the 57th minute with a thumping strike before her cross forced ASFAR Club’s Nouhaila Benzina to put the ball into her own net four minutes later.

Having been adjudged the woman of the match for her brilliant performance, Yeboah conducted her post-match interview in the Twi language.

The defender opted to speak her local dialect, with a translator interpreting what she said to the English-speaking interviewer.

“It wasn’t an easy game, very difficult, but we fought and we were able to win the game. The coach spoke to us and assured us we can do it, and it really helped us,” she said through her translator.

Yeboah has since been praised for not forcing herself to speak English and rather opting to communicate in her local dialect to the world.

Many Ghanaians on Twitter saw the player’s gesture as so cool and called on more Ghanaian footballers who are not fluent in the English language to toe the same line.

Here are some of the heartwarming comments on Yeboah’s post-match interview in Twi:

