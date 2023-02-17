ADVERTISEMENT
Andre Ayew: Black Stars captain donates to ailing Sellas Tetteh

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has made a donation to U20 World Cup-winning coach Sellas Tetteh, who has been unwell for some time now.

Ayew served as captain under Tetteh when the Black Satellites were crowned U20 world champions in 2009 after beating Brazil in the final.

However, Tetteh recently disclosed that despite his years of service to Ghana football, he has been neglected by the sports leaders.

According to the coach, he was yet to be paid for winning the U20 World Cup and appealed for support from the public.

Ayew has taken it upon himself to donate to the veteran coach, with the Black Stars captain’s mother and spokesperson making the donation on his behalf.

Sports journalist Saddick Obama who recently interviewed Sellas Tetteh posted a photo of Ayew’s reps donating an envelope to Tetteh.

“Black Stars Captain Andre Ayew has made a donation to 2009 U-20 World Cup winning coach Sellas Tetteh. The donation was done on his behalf by his mum Mrs Maha Ayew and spokesperson Fiifi Tackie,” Saddick Adams wrote.

“Tetteh, who has been unwell for some time, disclosed to Sports Obama TV in an interview last month that he has been chasing the GFA and Ministry of Sports for bonuses owed him since 2009.”

Tetteh was crowned CAF Coach of the Year in 2009 after guiding the Black Satellites to become world champions.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
