Andre Ayew: Black Stars captain donates to ailing Sellas Tetteh

However, Tetteh recently disclosed that despite his years of service to Ghana football, he has been neglected by the sports leaders.

According to the coach, he was yet to be paid for winning the U20 World Cup and appealed for support from the public.

Ayew has taken it upon himself to donate to the veteran coach, with the Black Stars captain’s mother and spokesperson making the donation on his behalf.

Sports journalist Saddick Obama who recently interviewed Sellas Tetteh posted a photo of Ayew’s reps donating an envelope to Tetteh.

Pulse Ghana

“Black Stars Captain Andre Ayew has made a donation to 2009 U-20 World Cup winning coach Sellas Tetteh. The donation was done on his behalf by his mum Mrs Maha Ayew and spokesperson Fiifi Tackie,” Saddick Adams wrote.

“Tetteh, who has been unwell for some time, disclosed to Sports Obama TV in an interview last month that he has been chasing the GFA and Ministry of Sports for bonuses owed him since 2009.”