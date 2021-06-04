Andre Ayew: Black Stars captain parts ways with Swansea City

Ayew has been a great servant to the Jack Army since returning from a loan spell at Fenerbahce ahead of the start of the 2019-20 season.

He has been the Championship outfit’s top scorer in the last two seasons and ended the 2020-21 campaign with 17 goals.

“Swansea City can confirm its retained list following the end of the 2020-21 season,” a statement from Swansea said.

“Andre Ayew, Kieron Freeman, Declan John and Barrie McKay have seen their contracts come to an end and will depart the Liberty Stadium.

“Ayew has been the club’s top scorer for the past two seasons, amassing 35 goals since returning from a loan spell at Fenerbahce.”

This comes just a day after the Black Stars captain was awarded by the club for finishing the 2020-21 season as their top scorer.