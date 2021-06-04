RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Andre Ayew: Black Stars captain parts ways with Swansea City

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana forward Andre Ayew has officially left Swansea City following the expiration of his contract, the club announced on Friday.

Andre Ayew: Black Stars captain parts ways with Swansea City
Andre Ayew: Black Stars captain parts ways with Swansea City Pulse Ghana

A statement from the club said the Black Stars captain as well as Kieron Freeman, Declan John and Barrie McKay won’t be retained for the next season.

Recommended articles

Ayew has been a great servant to the Jack Army since returning from a loan spell at Fenerbahce ahead of the start of the 2019-20 season.

He has been the Championship outfit’s top scorer in the last two seasons and ended the 2020-21 campaign with 17 goals.

“Swansea City can confirm its retained list following the end of the 2020-21 season,” a statement from Swansea said.

“Andre Ayew, Kieron Freeman, Declan John and Barrie McKay have seen their contracts come to an end and will depart the Liberty Stadium.

“Ayew has been the club’s top scorer for the past two seasons, amassing 35 goals since returning from a loan spell at Fenerbahce.”

This comes just a day after the Black Stars captain was awarded by the club for finishing the 2020-21 season as their top scorer.

Ayew helped Swansea to the final of the Championship play-offs, but they couldn’t secure promotion to the Premier League after losing to Brentford.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

A Ghanaian lady caused my downfall – Kingsley Sarfo

A Ghanaian lady from Bantama caused my downfall – Kingsley Sarfo

Ghana tops list of African countries with most UEFA Champions League winners

Ghana tops list of African countries with most UEFA Champions League winners

Ghanaian presents customised smock to N’Golo Kante after Chelsea’s Champions League victory

Ghanaian presents customised smock to N’Golo Kante after Chelsea’s Champions League victory

Watch: Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi spotted with King Promise in Ghana after Champions League victory

Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi spotted with King Promise in Ghana after Champions League victory