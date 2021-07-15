RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Andre Ayew: Black Stars captain sees bright future for youngsters Kudus and Issahaku

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has tipped youngsters Kudus Mohammed, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Danlad Ibrahim to have great careers.

The talented trio is widely regarded as the future of the national team, having excelled at the youth level.

Issahaku and Danlad were part of the Black Satellites team that won the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier this year.

Ghanaian wonderkid Fatawu Issahaku
Ghanaian wonderkid Fatawu Issahaku

The aforementioned duo was also invited for Ghana’s international friendlies against the Ivory Coast and Morocco last month.

Meanwhile, Kudus is currently one of Ghana’s bright prospects in Europe, having joined Ajax Amsterdam last summer.

Ayew believes these youngsters have a bright future and have all it takes to achieve great things with the Black Stars.

Kudus Mohammed
Kudus Mohammed

“The talent is there; maybe a bit less experience but the talent, the endeavour, fighting spirit, the desire to do good things are there. I can feel it when I’m with the boys at camp, they are very hungry and motivated,” he said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“[Issahaku], Kudus, Danlad [Ibrahim], all these young guys coming up, they have a bright future but to be successful they need to be able to deal with the pressure.

“I hope that as a squad we will be ready to fulfill what the nation wants.”

Ayew has been the skipper of the Black Stars since 2019, having taken over from Asamoah Gyan before that year’s AFCON.

Dede Ayew speaks after Black Stars training

The 31-year-old is, however, currently without a club after parting ways with Championship side Swansea City in June.

Emmanuel Ayamga

