Andre Ayew: Black Stars captain sees bright future for youngsters Kudus and Issahaku

Issahaku and Danlad were part of the Black Satellites team that won the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier this year.

The aforementioned duo was also invited for Ghana’s international friendlies against the Ivory Coast and Morocco last month.

Meanwhile, Kudus is currently one of Ghana’s bright prospects in Europe, having joined Ajax Amsterdam last summer.

Ayew believes these youngsters have a bright future and have all it takes to achieve great things with the Black Stars.

“The talent is there; maybe a bit less experience but the talent, the endeavour, fighting spirit, the desire to do good things are there. I can feel it when I’m with the boys at camp, they are very hungry and motivated,” he said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“[Issahaku], Kudus, Danlad [Ibrahim], all these young guys coming up, they have a bright future but to be successful they need to be able to deal with the pressure.

“I hope that as a squad we will be ready to fulfill what the nation wants.”

Ayew has been the skipper of the Black Stars since 2019, having taken over from Asamoah Gyan before that year’s AFCON.