He has been on a fantastic run of form for the Welsh side since he returned from his loan spell with Fenerbache in the Turkish topflight league.

Andre Ayew on Sunday 5th July 2020 banged his 14th goal for Swansea City in this season Championship campaign to revive their chances of earning a Championship play-off spot.

Swansea City recovered from a slow start to beat Sheffield Wednesday and maintain their challenge for a Championship play-off place.

It could have been a different story had Wednesday capitalised on their first-half dominance, exposing the hosts' new-look three-man defence but wasting several chances.

Swansea then converted their first opportunity, Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster smashing in from close range to score a goal for which the phrase 'against the run of play' could have been invented.

Andre Ayew struck the Swans' second with a penalty after Connor Roberts was wrestled to the ground by Adam Reach, before Atdhe Nuhiu headed in an injury-time consolation goal for Wednesday.

Steve Cooper's side are now eighth in the Championship and back within four points of the play-off places with five matches left this season. The Owls remain 14th.

As it stands now Andre Ayew has a goal tally of 14 and six assists.

Below is the breakdown of his goal tally for the 2019/2020 English Championship campaign

2nd October, 2019

Charlton 1-2 Swansea City

Andre Ayew

5th October, 2019

Swansea City 1-2 Stoke City

Andre Ayew

19th October, 2019

Barnsley 1-1 Swansea City

Andre Ayew

9th November, 2019

Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 Swansea City

11th December, 2019

Swansea City 1-1 Blackburn

Andre Ayew

14th December, 2019

Swansea City 3-1 Middlesbrough

Andre Ayew 2x

21st December, 2019

Luton 0-1 Swansea City

26th December, 2019

Brentford 3-1 Swansea

Andre Ayew

18th January, 2020

Swansea City 2-1 Wigan

Andre Ayew

22nd February, 2020

Swansea city 3-1 Huddersfield

Andre Ayew

29th February, 2020

Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Swansea

Andre Ayew

20th June, 2020

Middlesbrough 0-3 Swansea

5th July, 2020

Swansea City 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Andre Ayew