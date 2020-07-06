He has been on a fantastic run of form for the Welsh side since he returned from his loan spell with Fenerbache in the Turkish topflight league.
Andre Ayew on Sunday 5th July 2020 banged his 14th goal for Swansea City in this season Championship campaign to revive their chances of earning a Championship play-off spot.
Swansea City recovered from a slow start to beat Sheffield Wednesday and maintain their challenge for a Championship play-off place.
It could have been a different story had Wednesday capitalised on their first-half dominance, exposing the hosts' new-look three-man defence but wasting several chances.
Swansea then converted their first opportunity, Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster smashing in from close range to score a goal for which the phrase 'against the run of play' could have been invented.
Andre Ayew struck the Swans' second with a penalty after Connor Roberts was wrestled to the ground by Adam Reach, before Atdhe Nuhiu headed in an injury-time consolation goal for Wednesday.
Steve Cooper's side are now eighth in the Championship and back within four points of the play-off places with five matches left this season. The Owls remain 14th.
As it stands now Andre Ayew has a goal tally of 14 and six assists.
Below is the breakdown of his goal tally for the 2019/2020 English Championship campaign
2nd October, 2019
Charlton 1-2 Swansea City
Andre Ayew
5th October, 2019
Swansea City 1-2 Stoke City
Andre Ayew
19th October, 2019
Barnsley 1-1 Swansea City
Andre Ayew
9th November, 2019
Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 Swansea City
11th December, 2019
Swansea City 1-1 Blackburn
Andre Ayew
14th December, 2019
Swansea City 3-1 Middlesbrough
Andre Ayew 2x
21st December, 2019
Luton 0-1 Swansea City
26th December, 2019
Brentford 3-1 Swansea
Andre Ayew
18th January, 2020
Swansea City 2-1 Wigan
Andre Ayew
22nd February, 2020
Swansea city 3-1 Huddersfield
Andre Ayew
29th February, 2020
Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Swansea
Andre Ayew
20th June, 2020
Middlesbrough 0-3 Swansea
5th July, 2020
Swansea City 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Andre Ayew