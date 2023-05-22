Steve Cooper’s side flirted with relegation for much of the season but officially beat the drop following Saturday’s victory over Arsenal.
‘Job done!’ – Andre Ayew revels in Nottingham Forest's relegation survival
Ghana international Andre Ayew has reveled in Nottingham Forest’s win over Arsenal that guaranteed the club’s Premier League status.
A 19th-minute goal from striker Taiwo Awoniyi was enough to give Steve Cooper’s side the all-important three points at the City Ground.
Having preserved their Premier League status, Ayew took to Instagram to celebrate with the club’s numerous fans.
The Black Stars captain describe the feat as unbelievable and thanked the fans for their continuous support of the players.
“Job done! This city ground is unbelievable! Great group of lads to our fans a big thank you without you all this would not be possible. COYR,” Ayew posted.
Meanwhile, Forest manager Cooper said he didn’t for once doubt that his side will survive relegation in the Premier League.
"If I ever lacked belief or confidence there is no way players would have. Never once did I lack that,” he told the BBC.
"At times it was difficult. We went two-and-a-half months without winning a game. Think about that. It was my fourth year in first-team football and I knew I would experience losing more. But I needed to suffer and go through difficult periods.
"I have a long way to go before I am a proper manager but if I am serious about managing this club I needed to show I could do it in difficult moments as well."
It remains to be seen whether Ayew will stay at Forest for the next season, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the campaign.
