Andre Ayew: Ghana captain scores 50th Ligue 1 goal in Le Havre defeat

Ayew scored late in the first half to draw Le Havre level after Muhammed-Cham Saracevic had put the hosts in front early on.

However, despite playing much of the game with a man advantage following Elbasan Rashani, Le Havre couldn’t seize the opportunity as they fell to a 2-1 defeat after Saracevic struck again.

Despite losing, the game marked a significant milestone for Ayew, who reached 50 goals in the French topflight.

The 34-year-old started his career in France, where he lined up for Olympique Marseille and Lorient in Ligue 1.

He particularly made his name at Marseille, winning the Coupe de la Ligue and the French Super Cup twice apiece.

Ayew left Marseille in the summer of 2015 to join Premier League side Swansea City in what was a big-money move at the time.

Having since lined up for West Ham United, Fenerbahce, Al Sadd and Nottingham Forest, Ayew returned to Ligue 1 last summer to join Le Havre.