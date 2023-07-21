Last month, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II declared that the first male child born in the community on June 23, 2023, will be named after Ayew.
Andre Ayew Jnr: Baby born in Dormaa named after Black Stars captain
In line with a declaration by the Dormaahene, a male child in Dormaa has been named after Black Stars captain Andre Ayew.
Recommended articles
He bestowed the honour on Ayew when some Black Stars players paid a courtesy call on him ahead of the 2023 All Star Festival.
At a durbar graced by the Dormaa ruler, he announced that the first male child born at the Dormaa Hospital on the said day will be named after the 33-year-old.
The traditional leader further stated that he’ll personally cater for the child with his finances until he grows.
Indeed, on June 23, 2023, a male baby was fathered by an employee of the Ghana Education Service called Appiah Tuffour.
This was disclosed by journalist Saddick Adams, who further confirmed that the Dormaahene donated some money to the family of the baby.
“At 2:05am on 23rd of June, a baby boy was born to Mr Appiah Tuffuor, a teacher with the Ghana Education Service,” Adams tweeted.
“The family agreed to name the baby after Andre Ayew. The ceremony was held today in Dormaa to a mammoth gathering. Dormaahene donated an undisclosed amount of money to the family.
“The child’s education will be supported by the Dormaa Traditional Council till he reaches majority age.”
Ayew is currently without a club after parting ways with Premier League side Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.
More from category
-
Andre Ayew Jnr: Baby born in Dormaa named after Black Stars captain
-
Sack Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach – Charles Taylor
-
Ghana remain outside top 10 in Africa in latest FIFA ranking