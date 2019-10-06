Ghana skipper Andre Ayew continued his fine scoring form for Swansea City on Saturday by scoring his side's only goal in their 1-2 defeat at home.

Ayew found the net after just 60 seconds at the Liberty Stadium, scoring from a rebound after Yan Dhanda’s effort was saved by Stoke keeper Federici.

Stoke levelled 21 minutes later with Sam Clucas finished after Swansea keeper Woodman parried a shot by Allen into his path.

The visitors got the winner in the 90th minute, Sam Vokes header was superbly kept out by Woodburn and fellow sub Scott Hogan was on hand to rifle the ball home.

Andre Ayew’s strike was his fourth in all competitions this season and his second in the league.

The result means Swansea dropped to fourth in the Championship, one point behind new leaders West Brom.