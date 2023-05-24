Video: Andre Ayew performs Davido’s viral ‘Unavailable’ dance after relegation survival

Forest flirted with relegation for much of the season but officially beat the drop following last Saturday’s victory over Arsenal.

A 19th-minute goal from striker Taiwo Awoniyi was enough to give Steve Cooper’s side the all-important three points at the City Ground.

In the aftermath of the game, the players took the celebrations into the dressing room and popped a few champagnes.

Ayew, who’s usually reserved, was captured also performing the viral dance to Davido’s hit song “Unavailable” as he joined in the celebrations.

Meanwhile, having preserved their Premier League status, Ayew took to Instagram to celebrate with the club’s numerous fans.

The Black Stars captain describe the feat as unbelievable and thanked the fans for their continuous support of the players.

“Job done! This city ground is unbelievable! Great group of lads to our fans a big thank you without you all this would not be possible. COYR,” Ayew posted.

The 33-year-old joined Steve Cooper’s side in January from Al Sadd in a bid to help them maintain their Premier League status.