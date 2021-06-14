Black Stars have progressed under CK Akonnor – Andre Ayew

The 47-year-old has since guided Ghana to qualify for the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

However, there have been criticisms from certain quarters following a series of underwhelming results from the team.

The Black Stars failed to win any of their two international friendlies in June, losing to Morocco and drawing goalless with the Ivory Coast.

Reacting to the performance of the team, Ayew said there’s been progression despite the team’s recent poor results.

“The coach has done a fantastic job you could see the progression of the squad, the plan behind it. Right now, we have to create chances,” he said.

Akonnor has superintended over eight matches as Ghana boss, recording three wins, three defeats and one draw.

Ayew, however, called for attention to be shifted towards the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars are paired in the same group with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia and will face the latter on August 31.

“Now we have to get ready for Ethiopia because it is a must-win game. Lately, in the national team, my goal scoring record has been good, and I need to keep it going. What is next important for me is to get ready for Ethiopia and that is my target,” Ayew added.