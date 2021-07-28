I want to win Asian Champions League with Al Sadd – Andre Ayew

Speaking to the club’s official website, Ayew said he aims to win lots of trophies, including helping the side to chalk continental glory.

The former West Ham United and Swansea City star also stated that he is looking forward to working with Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi at Al Sadd.

Xavi, who won everything at club and international level in a highly distinguished career, joined Al Sadd as manager in May 2019.

The Spaniard has since led the club to several trophies in the last two seasons, including the Qatar Stars League and Qatar Cup.

Pulse Ghana

“Xavi, the coach of the team, was a great player and played for a long time with the biggest and best club in the world – Barcelona, and he is now a coach for the best club in the Gulf after playing with the team for five years,” Ayew said.

“I follow the Al Sadd team and watched the development that took place in the team’s performance in terms of entertaining football, the positioning of the players and the great tactics with which the team plays.

“I expect to learn a lot from him during my time with him. My goal is to win titles, to make the fans happy, and to strive hard to win the AFC Champions League.”