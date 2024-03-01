Andre Ayew wins Le Havre player of the month for February

Le Havre went through the month of February without a single win despite playing in five matches – four in the league and one in the Coupe de France.

Pulse Ghana

Luka Elsner’s side drew with Monaco at the start of the month but suffered disappointing losses to Strasbourg, Rennes, Lille and Reims.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the club enduring a poor run of form, they scored just twice in February – one of which was scored by Ayew, while the other was an own goal.

The Black Stars skipper has since been voted as Le Havre’s player of the month for his impressive contributions.

“He was the author of some great performances: you elected André Ayew player of the month for February!” the club announced on X (formerly Twitter).

This comes after Ayew’s strike against Lorient was also voted as the Goal of the Month in the Ligue 1 in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

His spectacular bicycle kick secured Le Havre a precious away point in their 3-3 draw with Lorient last month.

Ayew has been on a good run of form since partaking in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where Ghana suffered a group stage exit.