ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Andre Ayew wins Le Havre player of the month for February

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has been voted as Le Havre’s player for the month of February.

Andre Ayew wins Le Havre player of the month for February
Andre Ayew wins Le Havre player of the month for February

The 34-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side last summer and has so far been a bright spark in what has been a below-par campaign for them.

Recommended articles

Le Havre went through the month of February without a single win despite playing in five matches – four in the league and one in the Coupe de France.

Andre Ayew with a towering header
Andre Ayew with a towering header Pulse Ghana

Luka Elsner’s side drew with Monaco at the start of the month but suffered disappointing losses to Strasbourg, Rennes, Lille and Reims.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the club enduring a poor run of form, they scored just twice in February – one of which was scored by Ayew, while the other was an own goal.

The Black Stars skipper has since been voted as Le Havre’s player of the month for his impressive contributions.

“He was the author of some great performances: you elected André Ayew player of the month for February!” the club announced on X (formerly Twitter).

This comes after Ayew’s strike against Lorient was also voted as the Goal of the Month in the Ligue 1 in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

His spectacular bicycle kick secured Le Havre a precious away point in their 3-3 draw with Lorient last month.

Ayew has been on a good run of form since partaking in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where Ghana suffered a group stage exit.

The former Olympique Marseille forward featured in two of the Black Stars’ matches, equaling the record for most AFCON appearances made.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jordan Ayew reaches 200 appearances for Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew reaches 200 appearances for Crystal Palace

Fatawu Issahaku scores trademark stunner as Leicester City beat Bournemouth in FA Cup

Fatawu Issahaku scores trademark stunner as Leicester City beat Bournemouth in FA Cup

Gary Neville advises Kudus to be more mature, says he takes shots instead of passing

‘He took wild shots instead of passing’ – Gary Neville advises Kudus to be more mature

Akufo-Addo to launch presidential policy on football to 'correct' Black Stars failures

Akufo-Addo to launch presidential policy on football to 'correct' Black Stars failures