The 34-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side last summer and has so far been a bright spark in what has been a below-par campaign for them.
Andre Ayew wins Le Havre player of the month for February
Ghana captain Andre Ayew has been voted as Le Havre’s player for the month of February.
Recommended articles
Le Havre went through the month of February without a single win despite playing in five matches – four in the league and one in the Coupe de France.
Luka Elsner’s side drew with Monaco at the start of the month but suffered disappointing losses to Strasbourg, Rennes, Lille and Reims.
With the club enduring a poor run of form, they scored just twice in February – one of which was scored by Ayew, while the other was an own goal.
The Black Stars skipper has since been voted as Le Havre’s player of the month for his impressive contributions.
“He was the author of some great performances: you elected André Ayew player of the month for February!” the club announced on X (formerly Twitter).
This comes after Ayew’s strike against Lorient was also voted as the Goal of the Month in the Ligue 1 in January.
His spectacular bicycle kick secured Le Havre a precious away point in their 3-3 draw with Lorient last month.
Ayew has been on a good run of form since partaking in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where Ghana suffered a group stage exit.
The former Olympique Marseille forward featured in two of the Black Stars’ matches, equaling the record for most AFCON appearances made.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh