Andre Onana: CAS reduces Ajax goalkeeper’s doping ban after appeal

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reduced Cameroon international Andre Onana’s doping ban to nine months.

The Ajax goalkeeper was previously condemned to a 12-month suspension by the European football governing body, UEFA.

This was after traces of the banned substance furosemide were found in his urine following a random check last October.

The 25-year-old maintained that he mistook his wife’s medicine for aspirin, unbeknownst to him that the medicine contained the banned substance.

Upon filing an appeal against his 12-month ban by UEFA, CAS has now reduced his doping ban to nine months.

In a statement, CAS said the reduction of his ban was necessary due to negligence committed on his part.

"The CAS panel... found that no 'significant fault' could be attributed to Andre Onana, who had ingested medication destined for another person in error," a section of the statement said.

"On that basis, the panel considered that a nine-month ban was proportionate to the negligence committed and reduced the suspension by three months, but could not accept the goalkeeper's request for the removal of the suspension entirely."

The latest ruling means Onana will be eligible to play from November 4, although he’ll miss the start of the Eredivisie.

He will also be available for selection when Cameroon host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next year.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

