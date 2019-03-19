Coach James Kwesi Appiah named the 27-year-old defender in his 23-man squad to face Kenya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

However, Andy Yiadom who plays his club football for Reading sustained an injury during his side’s draw against Stoke City in the English Championship over the weekend.

Both Ghana and Kenya have booked their place in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but they will do battle at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, Accra in their final group game for mere academic exercise.

The Black Stars are expected to play their hearts out as they aim at avenging the 1-0 defeat they suffered last year in the hands of their Kenyan counterparts.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be staged in Egypt in June.