Anim Cudjoe has been the talk of the town after moving straight into the star-studded Asante Kotoko team.

He made his debut as the thrilled fans in the President’s Cup December last year and managed to rescue the Porcupine Warriors when he scored the opener against Ebusua Dwarfs last two weeks, before coming on to torment Accra Hearts of Oak in a 1-2 win for the Porcupine Warriors in Accra.

Several clubs abroad are chasing for the signature of Anim Cudjoe but Samuel Anim Addo has said that his management team will not rush him into playing in Europe.

“We will create a world superstar for Ghana. We are not in a rush, so we won't go for some money just because we want the boy to go to Europe.

“Even Europe that he will be going to it is a programme he is supposed to go for them to study him and to see the things that we have to do for him.

“For your information, this boy will not be rushed into Europe, we see him as a world superstar in the making so we would make sure we give him the right platform, the right programmes, coaching and mentoring

Anim Addo added that money is a secondary matter to his player to enable him to concentrate on football.

“We will see to it that we give him the right platform, the right developmental programmes, the right coaching and the right mentoring to enable him to understand the game,” he told Pulse Ghana.

“That is how come when you saw him taking money, he sent it to his captain, gave some to him and reported it to me and we always use some of these monies to do charity.

“Those monies given to him now, he doesn’t need money. He will give them back to society, he is not going to think about money, but only football. The only thing he thinks of now is football football,”

Samuel Anim Addo concluded by saying that would Anim Cudjoe will be monitored when he finally settles in Europe.

“We will follow-up on his progression as a player to ensure he goes through the right path to becoming a successful player,”

Mathew Cudjoe is expected to travel to Germany in the next couple of days to undergo observation at Bayern Munich for two weeks.

