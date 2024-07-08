Antoine Semenyo: Ghana striker pens 5-year contract extension at Bournemouth

“A key member of our squad is here to stay. Five more years, Antoine Semenyo,” Bournemouth announced on their X page.

Semenyo joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023 and has since developed into a key player for Andoni Iraola’s side.

He found the back of the net eight times in the 2023/24 season, while also contributing two assists in 33 Premier League matches.

The 24-year-old’s impressive form also saw him earn a nomination for Bournemouth's Player of the Season award.

Earlier this year, Semenyo revealed that he nearly gave up after being rejected by Chelsea and Arsenal during his fledgling years.

The former Sunderland striker used an unconventional route to the Premier League, having played for several years in the lower tiers of English football.

Semenyo started his professional career at Bristol City but was farmed out on loan to six-tier side Bath City before spending another loan spell at four-tier club Newport County.

The striker had a third successive loan stint with Championship outfit Sunderland in 2020 before finally getting a chance with his parent club Bristol City.

The Ghana international’s dream of playing in the Premier League became a reality in January 2023 when Bournemouth paid £10 million to Bristol City for his signature.