Antoine Semenyo nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for March

Evans Annang

Ghanaian and Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo has been nominated for player of the month for March in the English Premier League.

Semenyo joins Alexander Isak of Newcastle, Cole Palmer of Chelsea, Alexis McAllister of Liverpool, Rodrigo Muniz of Fulham, Son Heung-min of Tottenham and Ben White of Arsenal as the nominees.

Semenyo showcased his prowess by netting three crucial goals for Bournemouth throughout the month, contributing significantly to the team's success before the international hiatus.

His remarkable month kicked off with a goal in Bournemouth's impressive 2-0 victory over Burnley, setting the tone for his impactful performances. Although he didn't find the net in the subsequent 2-2 draw against Sheffield United, Semenyo quickly bounced back in style.

In a thrilling encounter against Luton Town at the Vitality Stadium, the 24-year-old striker stole the show by scoring twice, helping Bournemouth secure a dramatic victory.

Even after the international break, Semenyo continued to shine, putting in a solid 90-minute performance in Bournemouth's hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Everton.

The forward played a pivotal role for the Cherries during their impressive run in March, demonstrating his skill and determination on the pitch.

