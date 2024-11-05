ADVERTISEMENT
Arsenal interested in signing in-form Nigeria forward - Reports

Mandela Anuvabe

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Nigeria forward after an impressive start to the season for his club

The Gunners have had a challenging start to the season and are looking at adding more attacking threat to their front line.

With most of their forwards struggling to be consistent, the London-based club wants to augment the attacking department with more clinical men.

Leandro Trossard has been linked to a potential move to Saudi Arabia and Gabriel Martinelli has not been his usual explosive self this season.

While, Raheem Sterling, who joined on loan from Chelsea, has failed to hit the ground running.

Arsenal are therefore interested in signing Atalanta star Ademola Lookman. Lookman has had a great start to the season, picking up where he left off last season.

The Super Eagles forward scored two goals in Atalanta’s 3-0 thrashing of Napoli in their own backyard.

He has scored six goals and provided four assists for the Bergamo-based club in the Italian Serie A this campaign.

The 27-year-old also finished in 14th place in the 2024 Ballon d’Or and is the favourite to win the African Player of the Year.

The Gunners are keenly interested in bringing him to the Emirates as they seek to offload one of their forwards, according to Caught Offside.

Arsenal were also interested in signing another Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen in the summer but later backed off due to the asking price when Napoli offered the 25-year-old.

They have also been linked to Ghana international and West Ham player, Mohammed Kudus.

