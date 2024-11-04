Mohammed Kudus linked to a potential move to Arsenal in January

However, the move didn’t materialise due to Arsenal’s financial limitations, according to the Mirror.

Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his team after a challenging start in the English Premier League.

The Gunners have identified Kudus as the best option to reinforce the squad especially if Leandro Trossard, who has been linked to a potential move to Saudi, exits the London-based club.

Trossard has been inconsistent this season and has only scored once since September. The Belgian forward has scored two goals in 10 league games.

He has provided only one assist with no goal in three UEFA Champions League matches this season.

The 29-year-old winger has been linked to a £40 million move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

Al-Ittihad had previously tried but failed to agree on a loan deal to sign the Belgium international last summer.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are set to send a £90 million bid to West Ham for Kudus to switch to North London, if the Trossard move goes through.

Kudus currently serving ban

The 24-year-old is currently serving a three-match ban after picking up a red card in West Ham’s 4-1 derby to Tottenham.

Kudus scored the opener before Spurs ran riot in the second half to stage a comeback.

He was then involved in a tussle with Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven late into the second half, where he was sent off for hitting the Dutchman in the face.