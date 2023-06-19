Arsenal looking to sell Thomas Partey – Fabrizio Romano

“Understand there’s concrete chance for Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal this summer. Clubs are interested and there are discussions about his exit,” Romano tweeted.

“Current contract expiring in June 2025 and no talks to extend as of today. Arsenal priority remains Declan Rice.”

Partey is coming off a great personal season, where he helped Arsenal to finish second in the Premier League after running champions Manchester City close.

The former Atletico Madrid man was an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s side, playing 33 league games and contributing three goals.

However, his form dipped towards the end of the season and he even lost his position to January signing Jorginho at some point.

Speaking about the competition for places last season, the Ghanaian said he was unfazed but rather happy to have another player step in.

"For me, it is something that always happened. I have always had competition, which is good for me. I enjoy it. I am really happy for him (Jorginho) because for a couple of weeks he was the best at training and then at the end you see that in the game," Partey told Standard Sports.

"I am really happy for him and also happy that every player is ready to step in, so nobody is able to sleep. I think it is good and I hope everyone in that position will be ready to step in when they have the chance.”