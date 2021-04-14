RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal wait on Aubameyang and Odegaard ahead of Slavia tie

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is still unsure if captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard will be fit for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg away to Slavia Prague.

Illness - Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang and Odegaard, who is on loan from Real Madrid, missed training Tuesday because of illness and an ankle injury respectively.

Arsenal were due to train Wednesday before travelling to the Czech Republic with the tie all-square at 1-1 and Arteta, asked if the duo would take part in the session, told reporters: "It depends how they wake up. (On Tuesday) none of them could train. Hopefully (on Wednesday) it is a sunnier day so maybe it is better.

"I don't know, we have to see how they are. We still have a couple of other ones as well from the last few days, so we'll have to see how everybody is and after training how they react for (Thursday's) game."

The Gunners, however, have been buoyed by the availability of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

Saka suffered a thigh injury during last weekend's 3-0 win away to Sheffield United in the Premier League, while Smith Rowe missed the trip to Bramall Lane with an ankle problem.

But both players are now set to feature in Prague.

Arsenal, however, will definitely be without David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, who both have knee problems, on Thursday.

