Arteta confirms Partey is fit for upcoming clash against Bournemouth

In a pre-match conference, Arteta confirmed Partey’s fitness ahead of the match, which will be Arsenal's eighth game of the season.

“Thomas Partey is fit and ready. As for Gabriel Martinelli and Havertz, we will decide today,” said Arteta. “Ben White, Timber, and Zinchenko are quite close; we hope to have some positive news.”

Partey has played nine matches across all competitions for Arsenal this season, scoring one goal.

Partey withdraws from AFCON Squad

Meanwhile, weeks ago, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced that Partey, along with Joseph Paintsil, Kingsley Schindler, and Osman Ibrahim, had been ruled out of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan due to injuries sustained over the weekend.

A statement from the GFA read: “Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil, Kingsley Schindler, and Osman Ibrahim have been ruled out of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan due to injuries. The four players were initially part of Coach Otto Addo's 25-man squad for the double header."

Providing further details on Partey’s injury, the GFA stated: “Thomas is unable to join the Black Stars due to medical issues he is currently experiencing, and his club has scheduled further tests in the coming days."

