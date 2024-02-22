Asamoah Gyan and 3 other African stars who veered into politics after retirement

A statement released by the campaign team of Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the NPP, announced the constitution of the manifesto committee on Wednesday.
Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has been named as the head of sub-committee head for Youth and Sports in the Manifesto Committee for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the new Patriotic Party (NPP).
Gyan officially announced his retirement from football while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting on June 20, 2023.
The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward bowed out of the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.
He also stands as Africa’s highest scorer at the FIFA World Cup, having netted six times across three tournaments.
With Gyan’s new role that would see him enter into the foray of partisan politics, we took a look at 3 other former African footballers that have towed such a line.
1. George Weah - Liberia
Football Glory: George Weah, the only African to win the FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or in 1995, is a legend in the world of football. His career spans several top European clubs, including AC Milan, where he left an indelible mark with his incredible talent.
Political Play: After hanging up his boots, Weah entered the political arena with the same passion he had on the field. His first attempt at the presidency in 2005 was unsuccessful, but perseverance led him to win Liberia's presidency in 2017. President Weah's tenure has focused on education, infrastructure, and improving the lives of Liberians, showcasing his commitment to his country's progress.
2. Kalusha Bwalya - Zambia
Football Fame: As one of Zambia's most celebrated players, Kalusha Bwalya is remembered for his exceptional skills on the field and his leadership as the captain of the national team. He has also played and managed in several clubs abroad, adding to his illustrious football career.
Political Goal: Bwalya took his leadership off the field into Zambia's football administration and later ventured into partisan politics. His influence in Zambian football and politics demonstrates his dedication to his nation's sport and its broader socio-political development.
3. Segun Odegbami - Nigeria
Football Legacy: Segun Odegbami, a star of the Nigerian national team, was instrumental in the country's 1980 African Cup of Nations victory. Known for his speed and precision, Odegbami was a formidable force on the field.
Political Aspirations: Post-retirement, Odegbami ventured into politics, aiming to use his profile and leadership skills to contribute to Nigerian society. His political journey reflects a commitment to leveraging his sporting legacy for national development and social change.
