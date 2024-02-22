Asamoah Gyan and 3 other African stars who veered into politics after retirement

Gyan officially announced his retirement from football while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting on June 20, 2023.

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward bowed out of the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.

He also stands as Africa’s highest scorer at the FIFA World Cup, having netted six times across three tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Gyan’s new role that would see him enter into the foray of partisan politics, we took a look at 3 other former African footballers that have towed such a line.

1. George Weah - Liberia

Football Glory: George Weah, the only African to win the FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or in 1995, is a legend in the world of football. His career spans several top European clubs, including AC Milan, where he left an indelible mark with his incredible talent.

George Weah Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Political Play: After hanging up his boots, Weah entered the political arena with the same passion he had on the field. His first attempt at the presidency in 2005 was unsuccessful, but perseverance led him to win Liberia's presidency in 2017. President Weah's tenure has focused on education, infrastructure, and improving the lives of Liberians, showcasing his commitment to his country's progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Kalusha Bwalya - Zambia

Football Fame: As one of Zambia's most celebrated players, Kalusha Bwalya is remembered for his exceptional skills on the field and his leadership as the captain of the national team. He has also played and managed in several clubs abroad, adding to his illustrious football career.

FIFA reduces ban for Kalusha Bwalya Pulse Ghana

Political Goal: Bwalya took his leadership off the field into Zambia's football administration and later ventured into partisan politics. His influence in Zambian football and politics demonstrates his dedication to his nation's sport and its broader socio-political development.

3. Segun Odegbami - Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Football Legacy: Segun Odegbami, a star of the Nigerian national team, was instrumental in the country's 1980 African Cup of Nations victory. Known for his speed and precision, Odegbami was a formidable force on the field.