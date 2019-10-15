India is one of the minors in world football, having failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup since they declined to participate in the 1950 munidal after they were not permitted to play without boot.

It is not a common practice to see a foreign player in the shirts of the India national football team

Asamoah Gyan who joined NorthEsst United FC in India this summer from Kayserispor after his deal with the Turkish side expired looks like he is keen on the growth of Indian football and has therefore started advocating that the India Football Federation should welcome the idea to naturalise foreign players in its quest to develop the game.

He believes that this move will help the growth of the India national football team

“Of course, this should be allowed. Especially countries like France have done it. The players from different nationalities if they come together and play will make the team very strong”.

“Even there are some foreign players who have been here and who don’t play for them can also help if given an opportunity. They can make the national team very strong”, he added.

He also urged the Indian people to focus more on football despite cricket being the number one sport of the country.

“I urge people to focus more on football. Then the players will get more exposure, and they will grow in confidence to prove themselves. Because, sometimes, they think that they don’t get the exposure.

Asamoah Gyan has already hit the ground running, with his first goal for the club against the India national team in a friendly game.

Gyan who is hoping to be fit before the season starts says, “I have just joined the team ten days ago from holiday. Since then, I have been training. To be honest, I am not yet 100 percent fit”.

“I need to improve my fitness level to make sure that I am ready for the first game of the season. I need to work really hard”.