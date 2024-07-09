‘Daddy loves you so much’ - Asamoah Gyan celebrates daughter’s 10th birthday

In a post on Instagram, Gyan shared some beautiful photos of Ohemaa while expressing his deep love for his daughter.

The post was accompanied by the caption: “Help me wish my princess a very big Happy Birthday. Daddy loves you so much.”

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's breakdown

Meanwhile, Gyan recently reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo’s breakdown during the 2024 European Championship round-of-16 game against Slovenia.

The former Sunderland forward said nobody understands the despair that comes with missing a crucial penalty more than the players involved.

Ronaldo was inconsolable after missing a penalty in extra time during Portugal’s knockout clash against Slovenia last Monday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner saw his penalty saved by Jan Oblak but made amends during the ensuing shootout as Portugal beat Slovenia 3-0 on penalties to advance to the quarterfinals, where they were eliminated by France in another shootout.

In many ways, Ronaldo’s situation is similar to what Gyan experienced during the 2010 World Cup when he missed a late penalty against Uruguay in the quarterfinals but picked himself up to score in the shootout that followed.

Gyan compared both situations and said he also cried after his penalty miss because he was overwhelmed with emotions.

“I also cried when I missed my penalty in 2010. Unfortunately, in my case, we couldn’t win. But Portugal won and I think Ronaldo’s teammates saved him,” he said on Wontumi FM.

“It’s football and no one intentionally misses a penalty. People usually don’t understand how things work but everything that has happened since my penalty miss has given people perspective on happenings in football.”

