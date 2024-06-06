Ronaldo’s reply to Mbappe breaks record for most-liked comment on Instagram

Mbappe’s transfer to the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners was the biggest news this week when it was announced on Tuesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the record for the most-liked comment on Instagram after he congratulated Kylian Mbappe on his move to Real Madrid.
The Frenchman refused to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and rather opted to join Carlo Ancelotti’s side on a free transfer.
Having officially become a Real Madrid player, Mbappe took to Instagram to revel in the moment and describe the move as a dream come true.
The 25-year-old also shared some photos from his past visit to the Spanish club while was young, including one that he took with Ronaldo.
“A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dream Real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!” Mbappe captioned the said post.
However, Ronaldo spotted it and replied to Mbappe, who has always regarded the Portuguese as his idol: “My turn to watch. Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu.”
Ronaldo’s comment has since garnered 4.9 million likes, breaking the record for the most-liked comment on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Mbappe played over 300 matches for PSG and scored over 250 goals for the Ligue 1 giants. He departed the French top flight, having won six league titles, two French Cups and two French Super Cups.
The former Monaco star is, however, yet to be unveiled by Real Madrid, as he is currently with the France national team preparing for the 2024 Euros.