The 33-year-old attacker has been battling with fitness for some time now, having enjoyed fewer minutes on the field.

The former Sunderland striker has returned to the field for the first since he suffered an injury in March while playing for Kayserispor in a friendly game against Adana Demirspor.

I am now fully fit. I have started training now, but I am looking forward to playing in completive games to gain much fitness.

“Some people are wondering whether I will make the final squad for the AFCON or not.

They shouldn’t worry. The only thing I wish for is to be fully fit before the competition begins. If you have good health you have everything.

Asamoah Gyan who has participated in every single Africa Cup of nations since 2008 has said that the AFCON 2019 will be his last appearance in the continental showpiece.

However, he is in danger of missing out on the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) due to the recurring injuries.