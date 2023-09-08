ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Asamoah Gyan endorses Semenyo’s performance against Central African Republic

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has given his seal of approval to Antoine Semenyo after the striker’s impressive performance against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Asamoah Gyan endorses Semenyo’s performance against Central African Republic
Asamoah Gyan endorses Semenyo’s performance against Central African Republic

The Black Stars booked their place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 2-1 victory over the Wild Beasts on Thursday in Kumasi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The visitors took a surprise lead through Louis Mafouta but Mohammed Kudus restored parity late on in the first half.

Semenyo, who replaced Inaki Williams in the second half, made an instant impact when he set up Ernest Numah to score the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bournemouth striker was also a lively presence during his cameo appearance, with Gyan praising his performance.

Taking to Twitter (X), Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer, wrote Semenyo’s name, accompanied by fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton believes his side could’ve ended the game more comfortably and in a more controlled manner.

"For me, it is always about the ending the ending is we won the game. I think in the end we could have won it more comfortably with more goals," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So we continue to work in international football you don't have the players for very long and the squad can change from one game to the next. So you do the best you can from the period of time you have.”

The Black Stars have qualified for next year’s AFCON alongside Angola, who finished second in Group E of the qualifiers.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Asamoah Gyan endorses Semenyo’s performance against Central African Republic

    Asamoah Gyan endorses Semenyo’s performance against Central African Republic

  • Raou-Savoy

    Ghana’s next AFCON will be disastrous like the last one – Central African Republic's coach

  • Ghana 2-1 Central African Republic: Black Stars qualify for 2023 AFCON

    Ghana 2-1 CAR: Black Stars qualify for 2023 AFCON with late victory in Kumasi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oliver Kahn celebrates Sammy Kuffour’s birthday with life-saving CPR photo from 2001

Germany's Oliver Kahn celebrates Sammy Kuffour’s birthday with life-saving CPR photo from 2001

Black Queens: Memunatu Sulemana says she caught teammate in coach’s bed

Bombshell: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper narrates how she caught teammate in coach’s bed

Ghana vs CAR: Black Stars’ probable line-up for today’s AFCON qualifier

Ghana vs CAR: Black Stars’ probable line-up for today’s AFCON qualifier

Raou-Savoy

Ghana’s next AFCON will be disastrous like the last one – Central African Republic's coach