Asamoah Gyan endorses Semenyo’s performance against Central African Republic

The visitors took a surprise lead through Louis Mafouta but Mohammed Kudus restored parity late on in the first half.

Semenyo, who replaced Inaki Williams in the second half, made an instant impact when he set up Ernest Numah to score the winner.

The Bournemouth striker was also a lively presence during his cameo appearance, with Gyan praising his performance.

Taking to Twitter (X), Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer, wrote Semenyo’s name, accompanied by fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton believes his side could’ve ended the game more comfortably and in a more controlled manner.

"For me, it is always about the ending the ending is we won the game. I think in the end we could have won it more comfortably with more goals," he said.

"So we continue to work in international football you don't have the players for very long and the squad can change from one game to the next. So you do the best you can from the period of time you have.”