Asamoah Gyan: I miss Castro every day

However, the singer went missing in July 2014 with one Janet Bandu while on holiday at the Ada Estuary with Gyan, his brother Baffour, and others.

This was after Castro and Miss Janet Bandu drowned in an accident after going on a Jet Ski ride at the Ada Estuary.

Castro is yet to be found since drowning and Gyan has revealed that he misses his friend every day, although he tries to hide the emotions.

"I met Castro in Italy. He came there with KK Fosu for a show in Udine and while performing, he spotted me in the crowd and invited me on the stage to dance," the veteran striker told Dan Kwaku Yeboah in a YouTube interview, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

"So it was at that time that we clicked and this was in 2005. After the show, I took their numbers and when they arrived in Ghana, Castro called me to inform me they are back in the country."

He added: "I asked him to perform some freestyle, so as he was performing, I was harmonising, and at that moment he knew I had some musical talent. We went to the studio and made the hit record African Girls.

"I miss him every day but I just don't show the emotions. I always feel his presence around me.”

In Gyan’s autobiography, Legyandary, he narrated the lengths he had to go, including visiting a shrine, in his search for Castro when the musician went missing.

“As we contemplated our next line of action, a man from the town showed up. He claimed there was an oracle in Ada which could help us find the missing persons,” Gyan wrote in his book.

“He added that the oracle was very powerful and such matters can be easily handled by it. Though I wasn’t very superstitious, I felt obliged to go along since we were in a fix.”

He further explained: “What else could we do? I was a little scared of the ensuing encounter with a priest so I declined to join them to the shrine. I had a little money on me so I decided to return to the hotel and gather some money in case we had to make any payments later on.

“I was in a dilemma, lost in thought and wondering if perhaps this oracle could help. One returned with news that the consultation would cost Ghc 100 and a bottle of schnapps. I wondered silently if the schnapps was for the gods or for the priest.”