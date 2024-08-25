Asamoah Gyan is the flashiest player I've coached - Fmr. Sunderland Coach Bruce

Bruce managed Gyan during the striker's brief time at Sunderland in the 2010/2011 season, and despite Gyan's short stay, his style left a lasting impression on the coach.
Former Sunderland manager Steve Bruce has named Ghanaian football star Asamoah Gyan as the most flamboyant player he has ever coached.
During a TikTok questions and answers session, Bruce remarked, "There’s no question, Asamoah Gyan was the flashiest player I ever signed at Sunderland."
Gyan joined Sunderland in the summer of 2010 on a four-year deal, but less than a year later, he moved on loan to Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This loan was eventually made permanent.
At the time, rumours circulated that Gyan had engineered his exit, but he later clarified that it was the club that initiated his departure.
According to Gyan, Sunderland agreed to the loan arrangement due to financial pressures, with the expectation that he would return after the loan period.
However, his exceptional performance in the UAE, where he emerged as the top scorer, led him to reconsider his options, ultimately deciding to remain at Al-Ain, despite his initial reluctance to leave Sunderland.
During his time at Sunderland, Gyan made 34 appearances and scored 10 goals in the 2010/2011 Premier League season.
While his time at the club was brief, his impact and flashy style left a lasting impression on Bruce.
Gyan retired in 2023 as Ghana's all-time top scorer and also the African player with the most goals in the World Cup.