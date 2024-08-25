Asamoah Gyan is the flashiest player I've coached - Fmr. Sunderland Coach Bruce

During a TikTok questions and answers session, Bruce remarked, "There’s no question, Asamoah Gyan was the flashiest player I ever signed at Sunderland."

Pulse Ghana

Gyan joined Sunderland in the summer of 2010 on a four-year deal, but less than a year later, he moved on loan to Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This loan was eventually made permanent.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, rumours circulated that Gyan had engineered his exit, but he later clarified that it was the club that initiated his departure.

According to Gyan, Sunderland agreed to the loan arrangement due to financial pressures, with the expectation that he would return after the loan period.

However, his exceptional performance in the UAE, where he emerged as the top scorer, led him to reconsider his options, ultimately deciding to remain at Al-Ain, despite his initial reluctance to leave Sunderland.

Pulse Ghana

During his time at Sunderland, Gyan made 34 appearances and scored 10 goals in the 2010/2011 Premier League season.

ADVERTISEMENT

While his time at the club was brief, his impact and flashy style left a lasting impression on Bruce.