‘Legends must come together’ – Gyan calls for collaboration to empower youth in sports

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asamoah Gyan has called on sporting legends in the country to come together to use their influence to help uplift sports in Ghana.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain striker believes such a collaboration will help drive investment and empower the youth to venture into sports.

Ghana football has been in a poor state in recent years, with both the Ghana Premier League and the Black Stars hitting new lows.

The Black Stars have now been eliminated at the group stage of each of their last three major tournaments – two AFCONs and a World Cup.

The situation is not so different in other sporting disciplines like athletics and boxing, with Ghana not expected to be among the highest medal winners despite being the hosts of the upcoming 2023 Africa Games.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer and second most-capped player, called on all legends to come together to empower the youth in sports.

“I believe the time has come for legends in sports to come together and use their influence, network and resources in attracting investors into our country and make a meaningful impact on our youth in the sports fraternity i.e. football, boxing and other athletics,” he wrote.

“I strongly believe that engaging our youth and grooming them through these avenues can get them to be more focused, make sports more fun and attractive and eventually bring us together once again just as it used to be in past.

“I have started this journey and I humbly invite all my colleagues to join in this cause in reclaiming our football days,” Gyan added.

