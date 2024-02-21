‘Legends must come together’ – Gyan calls for collaboration to empower youth in sports

Ghana football has been in a poor state in recent years, with both the Ghana Premier League and the Black Stars hitting new lows.

pulse sengal

The Black Stars have now been eliminated at the group stage of each of their last three major tournaments – two AFCONs and a World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation is not so different in other sporting disciplines like athletics and boxing, with Ghana not expected to be among the highest medal winners despite being the hosts of the upcoming 2023 Africa Games.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer and second most-capped player, called on all legends to come together to empower the youth in sports.

Pulse Ghana

“I believe the time has come for legends in sports to come together and use their influence, network and resources in attracting investors into our country and make a meaningful impact on our youth in the sports fraternity i.e. football, boxing and other athletics,” he wrote.

“I strongly believe that engaging our youth and grooming them through these avenues can get them to be more focused, make sports more fun and attractive and eventually bring us together once again just as it used to be in past.

ADVERTISEMENT