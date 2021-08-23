Asamoah Gyan must be at the next AFCON – Kwabena Yeboah tells GFA

“I would want to urge to FA to make Asamoah Gyan a part of Ghana’s team for the Cup of Nations. If not to play, he has a wealth of experience and has a lot of inspiration to give to the players,” Mr. Yeboah told Joy FM.

“His presence alone can serve as great inspiration for the players so I want the FA to make him a part of team Ghana.

“His expression of desire to play again for Ghana shows his level of passion and commitment to the national cause. I guess it’s the reason he gets maligned castigated and lampooned for the least he does.”

Gyan has not featured for the Black Stars since playing at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, where he was sparingly used.

The former Sunderland striker recently rubbished reports that he had retired from football and indicated his readiness to play for the national team again.

He returned to the Ghana Premier League ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season after joining Legon Cities.

While the move sparked excitement among local football fans, the striker was reduced to just six appearances following a series of niggling injuries.

Mr. Yeboah, who is the President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), believes Gyan’s achievements make him an asset.

“Considering that he is Ghana’s all-time top scorer and highest scoring African at the FIFA World Cup tells us that it is no easy achievement.