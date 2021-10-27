Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Takyi receive Queen’s Baton as parade continues

President Akufo-Addo was the first to bear the Queen’s Baton after it arrived in the country on Monday, October 25, 2021.

The baton relay will take place for three days and will pass through 72 nations ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

On Tuesday, it was the turn of Gyan and other personalities to receive the Queen’s Baton when it was paraded at the El Wak Stadium in Accra.

Takyi, Ghana’s bronze medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, was also present to have a feel of the baton.

Other popular bearers of the baton include Highlife musician Kofi Kinaata and veteran sports journalist and commentator Kwabena Yeboah.

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif and all other participants in the 2022 Commonwealth Games will also have a feel of it before it leaves the country.

Meanwhile, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah, has said the baton will be paraded in Accra, Tema and Kumasi.

“The baton will eventually leave Ghana on 28th of October to Cameroon and that would end its run in Ghana,” the GOC president said.