Egyptian Wadi Degla SC according to Ghanasoccernet.com have made Asamoah Gyan their major transfer target as they look forward to making him their marquee signing for the 2020/2021 Egyptian topflight league.

The 34-year-old’s contract with Indian Super League side NorthEast United run out in January, making him a free agent.

Asamoah Gyan until his injury that ruled him for a short while at NorthEast United was one of their main men in attack, scoring four goals in eight games for the side.

Wadi Degla SC who are noted for making big-name signings to light up the Egyptian Premier League are considering landing the Ghanaian striker.

It would be recalled that in 2016, they signed former France and Chelsea midfielder Florent Malouda.

Asamoah Gyan is in the twilight of his illustrious football career. He has had spells with Modena, Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahly UAE, Kayserispor and NorthEast United.

Gyan is noted for his clinical goal scoring feat, emerging as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 games in 109 caps and he is also Africa’s greatest scorer in the FIFA World Cup with six goals.