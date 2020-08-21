This quiz will show how much you know about Asamoah Gyan’s career
Take this quiz and let's see if you really how much about Asamoah Gyan...
How many goals did Asamoah Gyan score on his black Stars debut?
One
Two
Three
He didn't score on his debut
Two Next question
Gyan has played for over 10 clubs, true or false?
True
False
True Next question
How many times has Gyan been sent on loan in his career?
Once
Twice
Thrice
None of the above
Thrice Next question
Which year was Gyan top scorer in the Ghana Premier League?
2002
2003
2004
None of the above
None of the above Next question
How many appearances has Gyan made for Ghana?
100
105
109
115
109 Next question
Which of these was Gyan’s first European club?
Udinese
Modena
Rennes
Sunderland
Udinese Next question
How many top scorer awards does Gyan have in his professional career?
One
Two
Three
Four
Four Next question
How many league titles has Gyan won in his career?
One
Two
Three
He has never won a league title
One Next question
What is the highest number of league goals Gyan has scored in a single season?
31
20
25
28
31 Next question
Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with how many goals?
50
49
51
53
51 Next question
You obviously do not know Asamoah Gyan that well
Share your score:
You really are an ardent follower of Asamoah Gyan
Share your score:
This is amazing. You just proved how well you knowledgeable you are about Asamoah Gyan's career.
Share your score:
Wow!! Mind-blowing stuff. You are certainly a sage
Share your score:
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh