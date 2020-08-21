The Ghana Premier League giants are reportedly interested in signing Gyan to augment their squad for next season’s CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to represent Ghana in Africa’s premier club football competition after last season’s league was annulled.

READ ALSO: This quiz will show how much you know about Asamoah Gyan’s career

According to a report by Ghanaweb, new CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has managed to convince Otumfuo Osei Tutu to lift an earlier imposed ban on player transfers.

The report listed some of the players on Kotoko’s radar as Ashanti Gold duo Shafiu Mumuni and Anabila.

The others are Karela United midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh, ex-Hearts forward Joseph Esso and Matthew Anim Cudjoe.

Meanwhile, the Kumasi-based side is also in talks with Medeama to sign Justice Blay on a permanent deal.

Blay joined the Porcupine Warriors in a loan deal last season, and the club wants to keep him for the next season.