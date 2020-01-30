Sammy Anim Addo said the youngster is currently on a development programme which will not be disrupted.

“Matthew Cudjoe is on a development programme that we, Young Apostles, have with Asante Kotoko and so, we are making sure that we are developing him properly,” he said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“If I had wanted to send him to Europe, I would have done so when we went to Italy for a scouting programme after the Baby Jet Football Tournament in 2018. He was the best player and the top scorer in that competition.”

Asante Kotoko wonderkid Mathew Cudjoe

Cudjoe has become a crowd favourite, having wowed the Kotoko faithful with his skills and quick feet.

He made his debut for the Porcupine Warriors some weeks ago, and went ahead to net his first goal for the club against Ebusua Dwarfs.

The teenager put up another scintillating performance as the Porcupine Warriors recorded a 2-1 win over Hearts of Oak last Sunday.

Anim Addo disclosed that there have been many offers for Cudjoe’s signature, but was quick to add that he’s only interested in the youngster’s development.

“People have approached me with money to let the player go but I am not interested in that. I want to see that he develops gradually and I have the patience for that,” he stated.

“What makes me happy is that we are all seeing his potential and I am happy for the support and encouragement he is getting. If Brazil and the other leading footballing countries did it with Neymar, Mbappe and co, why should we not do same with Matthew Cudjoe?”

There are reports that European giants Bayern Munich and Barcelona have reached out to take the Cudjoe on trials.