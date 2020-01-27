The “Angela” hit maker posed for a photo with the young winger following his starring performance against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

In a post on Twitter, Kuami Eugene described Cudjoe as “our new Messi” while also revealing his support for Kotoko.

READ ALSO: Kotoko fans shower Matthew Cudjoe with cash after great display against Hearts of Oak (VIDEO)

“Our new Messi. Faaaaaaaaaaabulous,” the singer wrote, accompanied by a short video in which he was shaking hands with the teenage sensation.

Cudjoe has become a crowd favourite, having wowed the Asante Kotoko faithful with his skills and quick feet.

The 16-year-old put up another scintillating performance as the Porcupine Warriors recorded a 2-1 win over Hearts in Accra.

Mathew Cudjoe

The teenager was introduced in the 68th minutes and quickly made his presence felt by creating a couple of chances at the other end.

And it was his shot from outside the box that led to the penalty that resulted in Kotoko’s winner, after the ball hit the hand of a Hearts defender.

Cudjoe made his debut for Kotoko some weeks ago, and has a goal to his name already this season.