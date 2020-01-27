The 16-year-old has become a crowd favourite, having wowed the Asante Kotoko faithful with his skills and quick feet.

On Sunday, Cudjoe put up another scintillating performance as the Porcupine Warriors recorded a 2-1 win over Hearts in Accra.

Kotoko wonderkid Mathew Cudjoe

The teenager was introduced in the 68th minutes and quickly made his presence felt by creating a couple of chances at the other end.

And it was his shot from outside the box that led to the penalty that resulted in Kotoko’s winner, after the ball hit the hand of a Hearts defender.

In the aftermath of the game, the teen sensation was met in the dressing room by Ghana legend Gyan.

The former Black Stars captain gave the winger some tips on how to lose his markers when playing with his back to goal.

Cudjoe made his debut for the Porcupine Warriors some weeks ago, and netted his first goal for the club against Ebusua Dwarfs last week.

Watch the video of Gyan giving some tips to Cudjoe: