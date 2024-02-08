ADVERTISEMENT
Video: Asamoah Gyan spotted at launch of Dr. Bawumia’s policies ahead of 2024 elections

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana international Asamoah Gyan was spotted at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s address at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday, February 7.

The footballer was one of many dignitaries, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who were there to hear Dr. Bawumia’s policies for the country.

Dr. Bawumia, who is the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, used the address to unveil the plans and policies that he will be implementing if he’s elected president.

A viral video shows Gyan making a surprise appearance at the political event and being ushered into the auditorium by traditional music.

It remains unknown whether the former Sunderland and Al Ain striker will be backing Dr. Bawumia in the 2024 presidential elections.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has also pledged to abolish a number of taxes if he’s elected as the next president of Ghana in December.

He cited the taxes on betting and lottery wins, the emissions tax and the controversial electronic levy (E-levy) as some of the taxes that he aims to abolish.

“Taxes on gambling will be scrapped under my administration. There will be no emissions tax under my administration. 15% tax on electricity will be abolished by 2025 if it’s still on our administration,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“The new policies that I am proposing to implement in 2025 will give us the fiscal space to eliminate some taxes such as the VAT on electricity, the emissions tax and the betting tax without compromising our deficit target,” he added.

Emmanuel Ayamga

