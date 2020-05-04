Asamoah Gyan in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana spoke about his favourite dish, musician and car.

READ MORE: REVEALED: Ghana Football Association in debt of over GHc11 million

The 34-year-old disclosed that his favourite dish is Tou Zaafi a.k.a Tz. Tou Zaafi is a popular Ghanaian dish prepared from maize and its complement is a soup well stock with meat with Okro in addition to it

Although it is the commonest food among the people of Northern Ghana, its popularity has spread to the southern part of the country as well due to its high nutritious value and ability to easily digest and Asamoah Gyan is one of the non-Northerners who have taken delight in eating Tz.

“My favourite food is Tz,” Gyan said.

When asked about his favourite musician, Asamoah Gyan surprising chose gospel musician Hannah Marfo.

“I have a couple of them. But my favourite musician is Hannah Marfo," he added

Asamoah Gyan loves music and he is noted for hiplife and dancehall music, having had the chance to do a collaboration with some of the top hiplife and Reggae Dancehall musicians like Castro and StoneBwoy.

The former Sunderland striker has a fleet of cars from

When asked about his favourite car Asamoah Gyan chose 4*4 vehicles over saloon cars.

“Me I like 4*4 cars. Any nice 4*4 car, but I don’t have any specific one. Definitely you have to go with the flow, so when a new car is out and I think I can afford it, I just go for it," Gyan concluded.

READ MORE: Watch Asamoah Gyan’s fleet of cars (Video)

Meanwhile Gyan revealed how he let go a contract with Manchester City in order to represent Ghana in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

He also selected his all-time Ghana XI and narrated his rise to greatness.