The Accra based side suffered a 1-0 defeat on Friday against Asante Kotoko, courtesy of Osman Ibrahim's goal.

Asamoah Gyan came on as a late minute substitute to replace Raphael Ocloo who was a pale shadow of himself throughout his stay in the game.

However, Gyan's presence did not add any bite to the attacking force of Legon Cities.

They are now lying at the bottom of the league log of the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League after five games.

Coach Bashir Hayford who took over the club some weeks ago has said that Asamoah Gyan's form is down so they are working on him.

"Asamoah Gyan if he even has 50 per cent of his form, it wouldn’t have been a problem but his form is completely down… We have to work on him," Hayford said at the post-match press conference of Friday's game.

“If he picks up 50% of his performance he will make the difference."

Legon's inability to score on Friday prolongs their search for a first goal from open play and their first win of the season.

"Yes, we could have won it [against Kotoko] because we squandered some begging chances that we could have buried it," Hayford, who replaced Bosnian-German Goran Barjaktarevic who was fired after matchday two following the club's poor start to the season, added.

"This is the fifth game and we have not even converted one ball into the net.

“That is what I identified immediately I entered into the team…I told them we don’t have finishers. So we are working on that.

"Goalscoring is an art and it's all about pushing the confidence of goalscoring into them and it is not easy. It is not one week, it is not two weeks. Well, we shall overcome."

Gyan, Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 international appearances, was out of action for nine months before joining Legon.

Before returning to the GPL for the first time in 17 years, he last played for Indian Super League side NorthEast United, with whom he parted ways in January.

His goalscoring achievements also include an enviable record as Africa's all-time top scorer at the World Cup with six goals