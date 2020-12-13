Kojo Obeng Jnr started the scoring before Michelle Sarpong scored twice in the second half to hand the Phobians their first win of the season.

Kojo Obeng Junior struck the woodwork in the 16th minute after a blunder by Issah Yakubu, after Michelle Sarpong's shot had missed the post.

Obeng Jnr finally broke the deadlock in the 38th minute: He managed to body check a Dreams FC defender and allowed the ball to go to Patrick Razak who showed strength to outwit his marker and sent the ball to Obeng Jnr. The left-footer placed the ball nicely at the back of the net to give the Phobians the lead.

In the added time Obeng Jr shot took a deflection off the body of Issah Yakubu and went off the goal line for a corner kick

Patrick Razak afterwards beat his marker and delivered a through pass to Michelle Sarpong, but the latter’s shot missed the goal post by some few inches.

Back from recess the Phobians continued to pile pressure on their opponents and doubled their lead in the 47th minute.

A corner kick by Frederick Ansah Botchey was headed by Obeng Jnr, but it was blocked by the defence of Dreams FC, before Michelle Sarpong registered the second goal from the rebound.

Dantani came close to reducing the deficit. He was put through by Abel Manomey but with just the goalkeeper Richard Attah to beat he curled the ball and it missed the side post by some few inches to the relief of the Phobians.

Larry set up Umar Manaf, yet he failed to connect the ball into the net when he was inside the 18-yard box in the 55th minute.

Patrick Razak made a run into the Dreams FC goal area and was pushed by Massawudu, but the referee ignored the incident.

After that Manaf sent a lovely ball through the Dreams FC defence to Patrick Razak, but his first touch let him down and allowed the visitors to recover.

Razak in the 70th minute dribbled past three opponents and delivered a shot, but Amoah punched the ball into the corner kick.

Michelle Sarpong completed the onslaught in the 89th minute: Umar Manaf started the attack when he sent a long one to Obeng Jnr and his cross was sent out by the Dreams FC defence, but it was a poor clearance, so Benjamin Afutu connected his head to it, before Sarpong completed it with another header to make it 3-0.

Meanwhile, at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium, Ashanti Gold staged a come back to beat Elmina Sharks 4-2 at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Benjamin Boateng registered the opener in the 3rd minute, but Appiah McCarthy drew the Miners level.

Before Dacosta Boadu scored twice in the 62nd minute and 68th minute to put AshGold in the driving seat

Benjamin Tweneboah reduced the deficit for Sharks in the 85th minute, but David Abagna restored the hosts' 2-goal advantage in the 90th minute.