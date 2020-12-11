The scorer of the all-important goal of the game was Osman Ibrahim who excelled last season in loan to King Faisal.

Emanuel Keyeke was the first player to test Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatau Dauda when he controlled the ball struck it, but the Black Stars shot-stopper punched the ball into play and the Porcupine Warriors failed to capitalise on the rebound.

Asante Kotoko afterwards broke the deadlock when Patrick Asmah’s well taken cross found Osman Ibrahim who was unmarked in the 18-yard box and all that he had to do was to tap in the ball in the 11th minute.

Legon Cities also came close to scoring when Raphael Ocloo was handed an opportunity, but he fluffed the chance.

In the second half the worst culprit in front of goal for Legon Cities was Raphael Ocloo.

In one instance Baba Mahama took an several Kotoko players, before Jonah Attuquaye fired the ball and Kwame Baah parried it into play, but Ocloo blew the ball away.

Ocloo again had the ball inside the 18-yard box, yet decided to control it with his hand and the referee whistled for an infringement against the Legon Cities striker.

Raphael Ocloo was replaced by Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan in the 65th minute.

Gyan was cheered on by the few people in the stadium and Fatau Dauda handed over the captain's armband to him. The Royals seized control of play and dominated the Kumasi giants, yet they failed to take their chances.

The presence of Gyan didn’t add bite to the attacking force of Legon Cities, because he was marked out by Habib Mohammed.

Against then run of play Emmanuel Gyamfi was put through and he decided to go for power in a one-on-one situation with Dauda, but his shot was saved by the former Ashanti Gold goalkeeper in the 82nd minute.

Kwame Poku had he last chance of the game when he made a delightful run towards the goal area of Legon Cities and was brought down by Joel Adjei who was the last man for the visitors. The referee showed him the yellow card.

Stats after the game:

Legon Cities are still without a win in the league after five games (D3, L2)

Asante Kotoko have also secured their first win of the season following the win against Legon Cities.

Legon Cities in 10 away league games since last season are without a win (D5, L5).

Also in 11 away leagues games against Kotoko, Legon Cities have won just 1 (Kotoko 1-3 Wa All Stars now Legon Cities in April, 2014).

Legon Cities have lost 9 and drawn 1 at the home of Kotoko in the league.