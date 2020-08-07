Mr. Amponsah was unveiled on Friday at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.

The former President of Phar Rangers has been given a three-year mandate to steer the affairs of the club as the Kumasi giants look forward to regaining their past glory.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon, and a Master's Degree in Sports Law and Practice from the Leicester DE Monort University, UK.

He has also been given the opportunity to pursue a PhD in Sports Leadership at the Concordia University in United States of America (USA).

Nana Yaw Amponsah was a surprise contender for the FA seat last year and shocked many after coming third in the GFA election. The affable football administrator has enormous knowledge in running the game.

From 2008 to 2018, he was a Licensed Player Agent/Intermediary and transferred over 50 players from Ghana and almost 100 across the globe, which brought huge revenues to Ghanaian Clubs in the process.

Mr Amponsah is the Chairman of Ghana Division One Club Phar Rangers FC from 2016 to present and also a Licensed Players' Agent/Intermediary from 2008 to 2018.

The Prestigious 40 Under 40 awardee, is the Director of Football for Phar Partnerships from 2014 to Present and the Founder and CEO of Cornny Drinks Limited.