Al Hilal of Sudan defeated Kumasi Asante Kotoko 1 – 0 in Omdurman in the opening game of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

Waleed Bakhiek Hamid scored the only goal in the first half.

The 20-year-old opened the scores in the 40th minute when he converted headed pass from Nasr El Din Shigel following a free-kick.

A minute afterwards, Asante Kotoko nearly pulled parity but Abdul Fatawu Safiu's effort came off the crossbar.

The Porcupine Warriors improved their performance in the second half by having more of the possession but failed to create scoring chances.

In other results in the group, Zesco United won the Zambian derby beating Nkana 2-0 in Group C in Ndola thanks to goals from John Ching'andu and Lazarous Kambole.

Kotoko will host Zesco United at the Baba Yara Stadium in their next game of the group stage while Nkana will be at home to Al Hilal on 13th February, 2019.